Ad
euobserver
Renewables are high on the policy agenda in Prague, Bucharest and Budapest (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Former communist states improve in green energy

Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Despite a wide-spread belief that former communist states are not keen on adopting green initiatives, some of the EU's member states in the east are forging ahead with renewable energy policies, according to a representative from energy giant General Electric.

Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic are particularly active in the field of renewable energy although Poland is lagging behind, says Rod Christie, General Electric president for central and eastern Europe, Russia and the CIS c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & Cities
Renewables are high on the policy agenda in Prague, Bucharest and Budapest (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Tags

Regions & Cities
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections