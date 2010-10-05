Belgian coalition talks 'back to zero'

Belgian negotiations on creating a coalition government following the June elections collapsed once again on Monday (4 October) as Dutch- and French-speaking politicians failed to agree on fundamental reform of the state.

The leader of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party, Bart de Wever, the overall winner at the polls, pulled the plug on the talks saying: "We have to clear the table, put the clocks back to zero and try to start again."

Keen to see more powers devolved to the commun...