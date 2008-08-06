Ad
euobserver
In 2006 alone, more than 46,000 people died on Europe's roads (Photo: Wikipedia)

Talking cars to save lives on EU roads

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

With traffic jams an almost daily feature of most commuters' lives, Brussels on Tuesday (5 August) announced plans to increase Europe's radio spectrum for technology that allows cars to communicate upcoming road and traffic problems.

EU telecoms commissioner Viviane Reding said the decision was a "decisive step" towards reducing accidents on Europe's roads with statistics for 2006 showing that over 42,000 people died and more than 1.6 million were injured in road accidents in the Europe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
In 2006 alone, more than 46,000 people died on Europe's roads (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections