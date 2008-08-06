Talking cars to save lives on EU roads

With traffic jams an almost daily feature of most commuters' lives, Brussels on Tuesday (5 August) announced plans to increase Europe's radio spectrum for technology that allows cars to communicate upcoming road and traffic problems.

EU telecoms commissioner Viviane Reding said the decision was a "decisive step" towards reducing accidents on Europe's roads with statistics for 2006 showing that over 42,000 people died and more than 1.6 million were injured in road accidents in the Europe...