US-Russia differences remain on missile shield

Despite an intensive charm offensive by US president George Bush, Moscow and Washington remain divided over whether to place parts of a US anti-missile shield in Central Europe, with Russian president Vladimir Putin tabling new proposals to divert such plans.

Speaking at the Bush family summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine on Tuesday (2 July), Mr Putin reiterated his surprise offer from last month to build a joint site in the Russia-rented station Gabala in Azerbaijan.

