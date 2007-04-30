EU countries drag feet on illegal logging

European governments are failing to live up to an EU initiative aimed at tackling illegal logging across the world, according to a new survey by green NGO, the World Wildlife Foundation.
The new barometer assesses the efforts of EU governments to implement a European Commission action plan on Forest Law Enforcement Governance & Trade (FLEGT), which encourages voluntary partnerships between EU countries and timber producing countries to reduce illegal logging.
The UK and Austria ar...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here