EU assists in Libyan evacuation efforts

The EU's Monitoring and Information Centre is supporting member state efforts to evacuate the remaining 2,500 European citizens trapped inside Libya, amid reports of ongoing violence on Friday (25 February).

Run by the commission, the MIC is a "one-stop-shop" for the civil protection resources owned by its 31 members (EU27, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Croatia). Any country affected by a major disaster, either member or non-member, can apply for assistance under the mechanism.