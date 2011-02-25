Ad
euobserver
Staff in the Monitoring and Information Centre, Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

EU assists in Libyan evacuation efforts

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The EU's Monitoring and Information Centre is supporting member state efforts to evacuate the remaining 2,500 European citizens trapped inside Libya, amid reports of ongoing violence on Friday (25 February).

Run by the commission, the MIC is a "one-stop-shop" for the civil protection resources owned by its 31 members (EU27, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Croatia). Any country affected by a major disaster, either member or non-member, can apply for assistance under the mechanism.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Staff in the Monitoring and Information Centre, Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections