EU troops for Chad considered

EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana and French president Nicolas Sarkozy are considering whether to send EU troops to Chad to protect refugees from Darfur.

French newspaper La Croix reported that the two had discussed the idea during a meeting on Thursday (12 July).

"We talked about the possibility of rapidly deploying — in cooperation with the president of Chad — an interim EU force that would protect refugee camps in Chad, while awaiting the deployment of a UN police force," M...