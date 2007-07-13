Ad
euobserver
The Commission and EU states have given over 400 million euro to the African Union mission in Sudan (Photo: Service photographique de la Présidence de la République)

EU troops for Chad considered

by Honor Mahony,

EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana and French president Nicolas Sarkozy are considering whether to send EU troops to Chad to protect refugees from Darfur.

French newspaper La Croix reported that the two had discussed the idea during a meeting on Thursday (12 July).

"We talked about the possibility of rapidly deploying — in cooperation with the president of Chad — an interim EU force that would protect refugee camps in Chad, while awaiting the deployment of a UN police force," M...

