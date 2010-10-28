Serbia makes another u-turn on Europe

Serbs are said to have a long memory which might help the Serbian leadership sell its latest sharp turn over European policy to its citizens.
After the Council of ministers finally forwarded Serbia's application for EU membership to the European Commission, the official position in Belgrade has swung back to euphoric pro-European rhetoric, new unrealistic promises and an understatement of conditions set by the EU for further progress on the road to membership.
Just one year ago, ...
