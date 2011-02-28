Last EU evacuees to leave Libya by mid-week

Only 500 or so EU citizens who want to leave Libya are still in the country. The European Commission says 100,000 people in total have fled since fighting began and more than 2,000 may have been killed.

"The last remaining Europeans who want to leave should be out of the country in the next couple of days," an EU contact familiar with the fluid situation told EUobserver on Monday (28 February). "There is a problem when people say 'No', then 'Yes', then 'No' again. Some member states wi...