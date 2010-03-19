Ad
euobserver

Hungarian EU presidency to tackle tricky Danube project

by György Folk,

Hungary, taking over the EU's rotating six-month presidency next January, will have to deal with controversial economic and environmental issues surrounding a new project along the river Danube.

Should ferry scows be adjusted to the depth of Europe's second longest river, or should its depth be adapted to the existing fleet - this difference in perspective best summarizes a collision of interests between ship lobbies and environmentalist groups.

Following a couple of preliminary ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections