Jarolsaw Kaczynski (l) made strong statements on the voting system last week (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

MEPs for votes swap suggested to Poland in EU treaty debate

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Poland's hardline stance on the current EU treaty negotiations has prompted MEPs to look into ways of dissuading Warsaw from opening debate on the sensitive voting system, with some mooting a trade off on the number of MEPs each country has.

The two MEPs in charge of the parliament's report on the treaty negotiations, German centre-right Elmar Brok and Spanish socialist Enrique Baron Crespo, have suggested that increasing the number of Polish MEPs may pave the way to a compromise.

