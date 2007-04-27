Space policy to secure EU independence

The European Commission has unveiled a proposal for a collective space policy in the EU, aiming to pool the resources of the 27 member states to create a space strategy to face global challenges.
The proposal, tabled together with the European Space Agency (ESA) on Thursday (26 April), focused in particular on creating a European space programme while coordinating and making more effective use of resources and efforts from across the bloc.
It also called for more cooperative work ...
