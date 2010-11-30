Moldova elections fail to break political stalemate

The results of Moldova's general election, which took place Sunday (28 November), will not break the political stalemate that has continued for the past year and a half.

The public had hoped that the election would result in a majority able to nominate a new president and move Moldova further towards European integration.

With nearly 95 percent of votes counted on Monday evening, three parties from the governing Alliance for European Integration (AEI) have won 57 seats, while the ...