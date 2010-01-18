The Balkan package is split

"I don't want to liberalize for the sake of liberalization..." Romanian Commissioner-designate for agriculture, Dacian Ciolos, told MEPs in his hearing on Friday (15 January).

As the tense, but obviously well prepared, Romanian candidate fended off MEPs' questions, it slowly became obvious that he and his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumiana Jeleva (down for the International Co-operation, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response portfolio), are two very different political animals.

