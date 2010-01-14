EU foreign relations chief tests new powers in earthquake response

The EU's response to the earthquake in Haiti has given a first glimpse into how the bloc's new foreign relations set-up is to work in practice.

The union's new foreign minister, Catherine Ashton, is currently awaiting the EU parliament's formal approval for her appointment and is to put forward proposals for the structure of her future diplomatic corps, as mandated by the Lisbon Treaty, by April.

But Ms Ashton's office already leapt into action on Wednesday (13 January) as news em...