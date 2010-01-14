Ad
The earthquake on Tuesday is thought to have claimed tens of thousands of lives and left millions homeless. (Photo: Caritas)

EU foreign relations chief tests new powers in earthquake response

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's response to the earthquake in Haiti has given a first glimpse into how the bloc's new foreign relations set-up is to work in practice.

The union's new foreign minister, Catherine Ashton, is currently awaiting the EU parliament's formal approval for her appointment and is to put forward proposals for the structure of her future diplomatic corps, as mandated by the Lisbon Treaty, by April.

But Ms Ashton's office already leapt into action on Wednesday (13 January) as news em...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

