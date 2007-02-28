Ad
Everytime a song is downloaded a small percentage goes to the rights owner (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs want EU law on online music

by Helena Spongenberg,

MEPs have called on the European Commission to come up with binding legislation for the online music market to ensure European cultural diversity in the music sector.

Deputies in the European Parliament's legal affairs committee voted on Tuesday (27 February) in favour of an own-initiative report by Hungarian socialist MEP Katalin Levai on the cross border management of copyright for online music services, criticising the EU executive's non-binding recommendation put forward in 2005.

