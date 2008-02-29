Ad
The commission's car proposals were published in December (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs question attempt to set penalities for car emissions

by Honor Mahony,

Some members of the European Parliament are suggesting the European Commission has overstepped its powers by proposing that car-makers in the future be fined for exceeding EU-set limits for vehicle carbon dioxide emissions.

A preliminary expert opinion prepared for the legal affairs committee in the parliament, obtained by German daily Financial Times Deutschland, says that such fines give the appearance "of a tax for the benefit of the community which the community has absolutely no co...

