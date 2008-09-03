Parliament strongly backs hydrogen cars

The European Parliament has called on the EU's executive to introduce measures to support the roll-out of a Europe-wide filling-station network for hydrogen-powered cars and develop common standards for the vehicles across all member states.
MEPs almost unanimously adopted a report on Wednesday (3 September) drafted by members of the centre-right European Peoples' Party grouping in the parliament on hydrogen-powered vehicles.
The legislative report was adopted with 644 votes in fa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here