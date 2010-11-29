EU governments defend US on WikiLeaks scandal

EU capitals have sided with the US in condemning WikiLeaks' release of classified US cables in an event dubbed by one minister as "the 9/11 of world diplomacy" and by a leading British academic as "a banquet of secrets."

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt, normally a champion of transparency whose administration has so far escaped the private tongue-lashings of US diplomats suffered by British, French, German and Italian politicians, told Swedish radio on Monday (29 November) that the ...