Ad
euobserver
Barack Obama: Republican politicians are already scoring points on the scandal (Photo: White House)

EU governments defend US on WikiLeaks scandal

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU capitals have sided with the US in condemning WikiLeaks' release of classified US cables in an event dubbed by one minister as "the 9/11 of world diplomacy" and by a leading British academic as "a banquet of secrets."

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt, normally a champion of transparency whose administration has so far escaped the private tongue-lashings of US diplomats suffered by British, French, German and Italian politicians, told Swedish radio on Monday (29 November) that the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Barack Obama: Republican politicians are already scoring points on the scandal (Photo: White House)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections