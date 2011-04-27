Syria sanctions could include suspension of EU aid

Syria is facing suspension of EU aid worth €130 million and a freeze on €1.3 billion in European investment funds as further details of sanctions under consideration by the bloc in response to the Arab government's bloody crackdown began to emerge on Wednesday (27 April).

EU ambassadors are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss how to up the pressure on the regime of Bashar al-Assad if the violence continues. Human rights activists say that some 400 people have been killed in the upris...