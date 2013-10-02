Ad
euobserver
The twenty busiest airports in the EU are the entry points for 30 percent of third-country nationals entering the Union (Photo: angeloangelo)

'Virtual borders' scheme to track every non-EU citizen

Privatising immigration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to fingerprint anyone who enters the EU under its "smart borders" proposal, but critics say it is too costly, disproportionate, and risks violating numerous privacy rights.

The commission says the system is necessary to update border control checks, reduce waiting times, and help border guards better implement EU border rules by pooling the personal details of any non-EU citizen over the age of 12 into a database.

All 10 finger prints would be scanned...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Privatising immigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Security industry is shaping EU legislation
Gaddafi-tainted firm scoops EU contract
Private security firms cash in on guarding EU borders
Private firms put price tag on migrant suicides
The twenty busiest airports in the EU are the entry points for 30 percent of third-country nationals entering the Union (Photo: angeloangelo)

Tags

Privatising immigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections