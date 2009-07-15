MEPs to vote on Barroso in September

Political group leaders in the European Parliament are on Thursday set to decide to put a vote on Jose Manuel Barroso's bid for a second term as European commission president on September's plenary agenda.

The move follows a gentleman's agreement between the three biggest groups in the parliament, the centre-right EPP, the Socialists and the Liberals.

"Tomorrow we will set the date for a vote in September," said Joseph Daul, head of the EPP, on Wednesday (15 July), whose group is ...