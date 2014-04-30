Arms deals and bribes: The downfall of Slovenia's former PM

Former Slovene prime minister Janez Jansa was sentenced on Monday (28 April) to two years in prison over a high-profile scandal involving defence contracts and bribery.
The decision by the Higher Court in Ljubljana, which upholds an earlier ruling by a district court, is expected to be followed within weeks by a call for Jansa to start his custodial sentence.
Jansa's lawyers have pledged to challenge and to "invalidate" the verdict.
It all started in 2005, during Jansa's fir...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here