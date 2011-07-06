Kroes promises to 'rock the boat' over roaming costs

The European Commission on Wednesday pledged a root and branch reform of the mobile phone sector so that by 2015 customers will no longer see a difference in price when they phone abroad.

Vowing to "rock the boat" in a sector not sufficiently open to competition, digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes said she plans to introduce "profound structural market changes."

Under her proposals, due to come into force on 1 July 2014, customers will be able to choose their own mobile ser...