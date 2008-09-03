MEPs urge Russia to abide by international law

The European Parliament condemned Russia's actions against Georgia on Wednesday (3 September), reminding Moscow it needs to abide by international law and respect the sovereignty and national integrity of its neighbouring country.

The resolution, adopted with 549 votes in favor and 68 against, firmly condemns the "unacceptable and disproportionate military action by Russia," underlining that "there is no legitimate reason for Russia to invade Georgia, occupy parts of it and threaten to ...