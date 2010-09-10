Turks head to polls for constitutionl reform vote

Turkish voters head to the polls on Sunday (12 September) to vote on a constitutional reform package in a referendum that is being seen as an important test of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development party (AKP).



Taking place on the 30th anniversary of the country's last military coup, the referendum covers proposals that would see more judges appointed to the constitutional court and allow the parliament to elect more of them.

The reforms would also, in a move...