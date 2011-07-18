Denmark's border controls 'insufficiently justified', says commission

The European Commission on Monday (18 July) warned Denmark it had given insufficient grounds for taking the controversial step of re-introducing border controls and said further EU monitoring is needed.
The rebuke followed a visit by EU officials to the Danish-German and Danish-Swedish borders at the end of last week to monitor the scope of the new controls, announced in May.
EU experts were "unable to get sufficient justifications from the Danish side for the intensification of t...
