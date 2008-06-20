EU split on fuel tax while Chavez makes oil threats

French and Italian ideas on using taxes to combat rising fuel prices gained ground at an EU summit on Thursday (19 June) despite hostility from several member states, even as Venezuela's Hugo Chavez threatened to cut EU oil supplies in protest against new deportation rules.

"I wasn't told 'move on, there's nothing to see here'," French president Nicolas Sarkozy said after the first day of the EU meeting in Brussels on his suggestion to cut VAT on fuel, AFP reports. "[It] doesn't solve a...