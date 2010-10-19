Ad
euobserver
Villas with swimming pools look suspicious to Bulgarian fiscal authorities (Photo: WAZ)

Bulgaria deploys helicopters to hunt tax dodgers

by Vesselin Zhelev,

Bulgaria has deployed helicopters fitted with cameras to fight internal tax evasion, which has become something of a national sport.

Officials from the Bulgarian National Revenue Agency (NRA) are flying over areas where the country's 'nouveaux riches' have built undeclared villas and houses. They plan to use aerial photographs in court to discover where the money to build these residences originated from and to recover unpaid taxes.

Although the helicopters have been flying for o...

