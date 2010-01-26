Bulgaria reshuffles government amid questions of competence

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov has reshuffled his six month-old government after his foreign minister failed a confirmation hearing as EU commissioner-designate, raising doubts about the skills and knowledge of the centre-right reformist cabinet.

Mr Borisov, a karate black belt and former bodyguard, rose to the top of Bulgarian politics due to the failure of his predecessors, a Socialist-led coalition including Liberals and a Turkish ethnic party, to tackle the country's chroni...