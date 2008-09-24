Ad
euobserver
"Europe needs to bring Turkey into its project," Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I told the European Parliament. (Photo: European Parliament)

Orthodox patriarch blesses Turkish EU entry

by Teresa Küchler, Brussels,

Despite ongoing disputes over Christian and other religious minorities in Turkey, the world's leading Orthodox prelate, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, has endorsed Turkey's bid to join the European Union and appealed to Brussels not to make religious or cultural differences an obstacle to membership.

"We must not exclude from the European family somebody who simply has a different belief from us," the Istanbul-based cleric told MEP's in the European parliament...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
"Europe needs to bring Turkey into its project," Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I told the European Parliament. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections