The vast majority of Polish electricity comes from carbon-polluting coal resources (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels tightens screw on Polish CO2 plan

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has praised a French plan to cut CO2 emissions but told Poland and the Czech Republic they must cut back further by 2012.

The EU executive has now told 14 member states to lower their proposed emission plans out of so far 17 assessed plans for the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) 2008-2012 period - the bloc's main tool in the fight against global warming.

"The French government has clearly shown the need to ensure that the [ETS] remains a successful weapon f...

