Slovakia gets set for legal action against Brussels over CO2 plan

Slovakia looks set to provoke a legal row with the European Commission in a bid to avert Brussels' proposal to slash the amount of carbon dioxide Slovak businesses can emit between 2008 and 2012.

"A 25-percent cut could harm the current industrial boom, especially after Slovakia closed down part of its nuclear power plant at the end of 2006, set to be replaced by coal-production [of electricity]", environmental minister Jaroslav Izak told EUobserver after talks with environment commiss...