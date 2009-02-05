European Parliament to examine Libertas signatures

The European Parliament is to conduct an investigation into the signatures used to try and establish the anti-Lisbon treaty Libertas group as a European political party, after two politicians withdrew their support.
"The administration will contact all the European, national and regional law-makers whose signatures were submitted by Libertas, when it applied for the status of political party at European level, in order to verify the situation," said the parliament in a statement on Thur...
