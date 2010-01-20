Ad
euobserver
Ms Georgieva - likes guitar and traveling, but has kept her private life out of the spotlight (Photo: president.tatar.ru)

Bulgaria's new commissioner-designate is 'made in the US'

by Vesselin Zhelev,

They are picking her up from the World Bank headquarters in Washington to fill a gap in the proposed new European Commission. She has a degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has lectured in Harvard and Yale, has run international lending projects worth some US$20 billion and has lived in the US since 1993.

However, Bulgarian macroeconomist Kristalina Georgieva, 56, now has to move to Brussels, to the other side of the Atlantic, to replace Rumiana Jeleva, her country's ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Ms Georgieva - likes guitar and traveling, but has kept her private life out of the spotlight (Photo: president.tatar.ru)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections