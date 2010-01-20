Bulgaria's new commissioner-designate is 'made in the US'

They are picking her up from the World Bank headquarters in Washington to fill a gap in the proposed new European Commission. She has a degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has lectured in Harvard and Yale, has run international lending projects worth some US$20 billion and has lived in the US since 1993.

However, Bulgarian macroeconomist Kristalina Georgieva, 56, now has to move to Brussels, to the other side of the Atlantic, to replace Rumiana Jeleva, her country's ...