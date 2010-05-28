Hungarian gas company may face record fine

Leading Hungarian oil and gas company, MOL, may face a record fine if the Hungarian competition authority GVH can prove that the company's gasoline prices were unduly high.

The penalty could be as high as 10 percent of the company's annual turnover, which was €11.5 billion last year. This would be the highest fine ever imposed on a business operator in Hungary.

The authority is currently assessing whether MOL has abused its dominant market position. GVH suspects that the company ...