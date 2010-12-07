Ad
euobserver
Former defence minister Roncevic receiving his sentence in court (Photo: Cropix)

Former Croatian defence minister jailed for corruption

by Zeljko Trkanjec,

Croatia's former defence minister Berislav Roncevic was sentenced on Monday (6 December) to four years in prison for corruption amounting to 10.2 million Croatian kuna (€1.4 million) damage to the state.

Ivo Bacic, a secretary of state in Roncevic's ministry, received a two-year prison sentence on similar crimes. Both were ordered to compensate the Republic of Croatia for the financial losses it had incurred.

Roncevic is the first minister in Croatia sentenced for corruption. Da...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Former defence minister Roncevic receiving his sentence in court (Photo: Cropix)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections