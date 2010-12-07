Former Croatian defence minister jailed for corruption

Croatia's former defence minister Berislav Roncevic was sentenced on Monday (6 December) to four years in prison for corruption amounting to 10.2 million Croatian kuna (€1.4 million) damage to the state.

Ivo Bacic, a secretary of state in Roncevic's ministry, received a two-year prison sentence on similar crimes. Both were ordered to compensate the Republic of Croatia for the financial losses it had incurred.

Roncevic is the first minister in Croatia sentenced for corruption. Da...