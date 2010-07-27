Cameron 'angry' over opposition to Turkish EU membership

On his first visit to Turkey since becoming British prime minister, David Cameron gave a compliment-laden speech to the EU hopeful, backing the country's desire to become a regional power and paying tribute to its relatively strong economy.
The UK has traditionally been very supportive of Turkey becoming a member of the European Union but Mr Cameron's speech was nevertheless notable for its implicit criticism of France and Germany for their oft-stated opposition to the poor and predomin...
