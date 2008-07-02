Ad
euobserver
Same-sex couples have patchy rights across the EU (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels overlooks gay marriage in new rights bill

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

New European Commission proposals to put an end to discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sexual orientation or creed have been given a lukewarm welcome by civil liberties groups, who say prejudice against same-sex couples who wish to get married is not adequately covered.

The commission unveiled on Wednesday (2 July) a proposal for a directive aiming to ensure equal treatment in public services such as health care, social security and education, when buying products or making ...

Tags

