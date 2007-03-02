Ad
euobserver
"Poland and the Czech Republic don't present a threat to anybody," Mr Solana said (Photo: Austrian EU Presidency)

EU tries to ease Russian fears over US missile project

by Helena Spongenberg,

The EU has no plans to participate in a US anti-missile system but its member states are free to join, the bloc's foreign and security affairs chief said on Thursday (2 march) in an attempt to ease Russian concerns over the project.

"We are not as Europeans concerned to establish a mechanism of that type," said Javier Solana, according to news agency AP. "This is for every country to decide."

Mr Solana was attending an informal EU defence ministers meeting in the German city of Wi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

North Korea missiles prompt NATO debate on defence shield
Prague greenlights hosting US 'star wars' base
Putin speech raises alarm on EU-Russia relations
US missile shield plan risks sowing EU disunity
"Poland and the Czech Republic don't present a threat to anybody," Mr Solana said (Photo: Austrian EU Presidency)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections