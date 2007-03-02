EU tries to ease Russian fears over US missile project

The EU has no plans to participate in a US anti-missile system but its member states are free to join, the bloc's foreign and security affairs chief said on Thursday (2 march) in an attempt to ease Russian concerns over the project.

"We are not as Europeans concerned to establish a mechanism of that type," said Javier Solana, according to news agency AP. "This is for every country to decide."

Mr Solana was attending an informal EU defence ministers meeting in the German city of Wi...