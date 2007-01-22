Ad
euobserver
Prague argues the US anti-missile scheme on Czech soil would boost security for the whole of Europe (Photo: EUobserver)

Prague greenlights hosting US 'star wars' base

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

The new Czech government has given the green light to talks with Washington on hosting part of a US anti-missile defence system, with Poland pressed to locate a major part of the "Star Wars" project which sparks concerns in Russia and opposition among Czechs and Poles.

Just as the new Czech cabinet of Mirek Topolanek, the centre-right ODS leader, received his parliamentary approval on Friday (19 January) following seven months of domestic political wrangling, the US officially filed its...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

US plans 'Star Wars' bases in eastern Europe
Prague argues the US anti-missile scheme on Czech soil would boost security for the whole of Europe (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections