Prague greenlights hosting US 'star wars' base

The new Czech government has given the green light to talks with Washington on hosting part of a US anti-missile defence system, with Poland pressed to locate a major part of the "Star Wars" project which sparks concerns in Russia and opposition among Czechs and Poles.

Just as the new Czech cabinet of Mirek Topolanek, the centre-right ODS leader, received his parliamentary approval on Friday (19 January) following seven months of domestic political wrangling, the US officially filed its...