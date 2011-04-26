Ad
Detritus of war in Libya: specialists can command fees of several thousands of dollars a day (Photo: BRC)

European mercenaries fighting for Gaddafi, expert says

by Andrew Rettman, PARIS,

Between 300 and 500 European soldiers of fortune, including EU nationals, are working for Colonel Gaddafi in Libya, a leading criminologist has said.

The European mercenaries are mostly specialists in heavy weapons, helicopter technology and tactics and command fees of several thousand US dollars a day. The majority come from Belarus, Serbia and Ukraine. There is a significant amount of Polish helicopter experts. Belgian, British, French and Greek nationals are also involved.

