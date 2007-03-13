European companies must be more socially responsible, say MEPs

The European Parliament has called on the European Commission to push EU companies to show more social and environmental responsibility wherever they operate in the world.

MEPs meeting in Strasbourg on Tuesday (13 March) adopted a report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) written by UK Labour MEP Richard Howitt.

"This is a clear signal for the commission to take an activist stance on CSR," Mr Howitt told EUobserver after the vote.

"CSR is accepted as voluntary but annu...