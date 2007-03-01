EU targets Beijing Olympics on climate change

The European Commission and the German EU presidency are hoping an EU push on climate change targets at next week's EU summit could lead to an international agreement on energy efficiency to be announced at next year's Beijing Olympic games.
"If we are lucky this could be prepared by the EU this spring. It could then be readied in the framework of the G8 by the German presidency and it could lead next year to an announcement at the Olympic Games in Beijing," senior European Commission o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.