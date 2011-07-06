'My stomach is not calm until I see my wheelchair is safe'

Campaigners for better treatment of disabled people using air transport have said they will continue to fight for progress despite after what they deemed a disappointing meeting with EU transport commissioner Siim Kallas last week.

"Kallas was in a hurry. To me it seemed as if he was more focussed on dealing with budget issues than dealing with disability issues," Stig Langvad, of the European Disability Forum, told this website.

"I had hoped he would be more willing to deal with ...