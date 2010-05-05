Appetite fading for pro-EU reforms in Macedonia

Macedonia is looking increasingly unlikely to obtain a date this summer for the start of its European Union accession negotiations. The EU Council plans to discuss the issue in June, but fears that the Balkan country has slowed down reforms may cause the decision to be delayed.
The dispute between Greece and Macedonia on the latter's official name is no longer the only problem in the process - the new question being raised is whether the Macedonian government is determined to pursuing a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.