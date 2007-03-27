Ad
euobserver

Brussels' appetite growing for EU-wide tax base

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Commission is set to press ahead with introducing a single EU company tax base by 2010 in only a limited number of member states, circumventing national veto power in the sensitive tax area.

EU tax commissioner Laszlo Kovacs confirmed on Monday (26 March) he will table a controversial law harmonising corporate tax bases in 2008 despite strong opposition in several EU capitals.

"I hope we would be able to present a proposal to the commission next year, and if we mana...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections