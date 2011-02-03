New recruits bolstering pro-Europeanism, commissioner says

Recruits from the EU-10 member states which joined the bloc in 2004 have provided the European Commission with a badly-needed shot in the arm of pro-Europeanism, the institution's top administration official has said.

Presenting recruitment data on the new member states on Wednesday (2 February), EU administration commissioner Maros Sefcovic also said women now outnumber men for the first time in the institution's history.

