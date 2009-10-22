MEPs to call for EU diplomatic college

The European Parliament is later this morning set to call for the establishment of a European diplomatic college as the EU looks to firm up its presence on the international stage with a more coherent foreign policy.
The proposal, contained in a parliament report on the current negotiations to establish a European diplomatic service, suggests such a college would provide "appropriate training" in consular procedures, diplomacy and international relations "including knowledge and the his...
