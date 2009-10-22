Ad
euobserver
Members of the fledgling diplomatic service should "think European" (Photo: EUobserver)

MEPs to call for EU diplomatic college

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament is later this morning set to call for the establishment of a European diplomatic college as the EU looks to firm up its presence on the international stage with a more coherent foreign policy.

The proposal, contained in a parliament report on the current negotiations to establish a European diplomatic service, suggests such a college would provide "appropriate training" in consular procedures, diplomacy and international relations "including knowledge and the his...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Members of the fledgling diplomatic service should "think European" (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections