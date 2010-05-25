Ad
euobserver
Kosovo - a thorny problem (Photo: European Parliament)

Major powers refuse to reopen case of Kosovo partition

by Augustin Palokaj,

High-level Serbian officials have suggested the partition of Kosovo, despite most Western powers insisting that "Kosovo's independence is irreversible."

The idea of redrawing Balkan borders was pushed in recent unofficial talks with Western diplomats by Serbia's foreign affairs minister Vuk Jeremic and aides of president Boris Tadic, diplomatic sources confirmed to this website.

Serbian officials have publicly said they do not consider partition a realistic option. But President ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Kosovo - a thorny problem (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections